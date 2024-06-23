Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Sold by Signature Resources Capital Management LLC

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,582 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 528.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAI traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $29.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,468,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,911. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $30.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.31.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

