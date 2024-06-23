Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Holdings Trimmed by Crestmont Private Wealth LLC

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,764 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF makes up about 4.1% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $8,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vawter Financial Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 36,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 14,179 shares during the period. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,431,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 109,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 20,850 shares during the period. Jentner Corp lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 197,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 43,003 shares during the period. Finally, Tillman Hartley LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 74,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.86. 141,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,128. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $23.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.84.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

