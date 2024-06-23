Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. lessened its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,821,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,980,000. Financial Symmetry Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,026,000. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,651,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 828,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,223,000 after purchasing an additional 501,484 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.30. 497,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,118. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $26.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.88.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

