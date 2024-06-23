Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Receives $126.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.29.

DFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

DFS opened at $126.97 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $131.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

