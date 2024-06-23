Domino’s Pizza’s (DPZ) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $575.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $526.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $525.66.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $521.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $511.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $461.77. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $313.87 and a 52-week high of $542.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 39.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $6,649,181 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $1,980,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 353.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,883,000 after buying an additional 498,170 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.