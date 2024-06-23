Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of CSX by 450.5% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.41. 18,688,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,751,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.13.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.82.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

