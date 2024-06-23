Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $104.11 Million Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group makes up about 1.5% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.15% of TransDigm Group worth $104,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG traded down $8.58 on Friday, reaching $1,321.09. 397,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,305. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $802.46 and a 12 month high of $1,369.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,294.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,174.47.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total transaction of $259,673.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total transaction of $259,673.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,833 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,183. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,403.88.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

