Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $26.24 Million Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,849 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.25% of APA worth $26,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank increased its position in APA by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in APA by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APA. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of APA from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.52.

NASDAQ:APA traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $28.09. 12,079,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,369,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.24. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $27.17 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.94.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. APA’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

