Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $71.33 Million Stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,401,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,082 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.18% of Haleon worth $71,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Haleon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,542,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423,475 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 223.0% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,008,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 696,327 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Haleon by 32.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 345,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 85,357 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Haleon during the 4th quarter worth $15,225,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HLN shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC began coverage on Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:HLN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,138,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,172. Haleon plc has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $8.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.26.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Haleon had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

