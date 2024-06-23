Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Purchases 238 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $589,000. Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.5% in the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 83,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,501,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 47,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,493,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 243,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,492,000 after buying an additional 20,595 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.29.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ICE traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $137.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,999,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,912. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.49 and a fifty-two week high of $140.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 350,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,442.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 350,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at $565,442.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,238 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $307,411.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,347 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,103.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,234 shares of company stock worth $8,668,823. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.