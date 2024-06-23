Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Purchases 66,757 Shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,646,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,757 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in RXO were worth $57,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RXO. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of RXO by 8.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of RXO by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 353,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of RXO by 5.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 682,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,475,000 after acquiring an additional 33,941 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in RXO by 19.2% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 452,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 72,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in RXO by 5.5% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 818,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXO stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $20.21. 1,354,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,000. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.20. RXO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $913.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.50 million. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RXO, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RXO has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of RXO from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of RXO from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RXO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $104,784.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,593,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,955,420.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 1,128,060 shares of company stock worth $22,099,090 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

