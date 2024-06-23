Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 731,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of PayPal worth $48,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,888,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,969,118. The firm has a market cap of $63.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $76.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.44.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.82.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

