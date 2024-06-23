Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 1,828 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,428 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.1% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $79,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:LOW traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,627,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,706. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.94. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49. The company has a market capitalization of $130.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.