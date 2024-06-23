Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 1,854 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,743 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $39,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at $414,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,210 shares of company stock worth $4,653,520. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE VMC traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.81. 1,258,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,512. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $190.51 and a 52-week high of $276.58. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.