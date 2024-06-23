Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,282,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,909 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of Ford Motor worth $30,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of F stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $11.84. 50,201,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,174,860. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.19. The company has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.61. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

