DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.450-3.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.1 billion-$12.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.3 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.840-0.840 EPS.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE DD opened at $79.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 97.35, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $82.63.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

DD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.09.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

