Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

Dynex Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 283.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 122.8%.

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Dynex Capital stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $773.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.25. Dynex Capital has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $13.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $12.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynex Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.35.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

