Eight Capital Reiterates C$0.70 Price Target for F3 Uranium (CVE:FUU)

Eight Capital set a C$0.70 price target on F3 Uranium (CVE:FUU – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
F3 Uranium Trading Up 5.7 %
Shares of CVE:FUU opened at C$0.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.42. The company has a market cap of C$175.16 million, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 20.85, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. F3 Uranium has a 12-month low of C$0.31 and a 12-month high of C$0.54.
F3 Uranium Company Profile
