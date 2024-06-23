Eight Capital Reiterates C$0.70 Price Target for F3 Uranium (CVE:FUU)

Eight Capital set a C$0.70 price target on F3 Uranium (CVE:FUU – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

F3 Uranium Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of CVE:FUU opened at C$0.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.42. The company has a market cap of C$175.16 million, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 20.85, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. F3 Uranium has a 12-month low of C$0.31 and a 12-month high of C$0.54.

F3 Uranium Company Profile

F3 Uranium Corp. operates as a uranium project generator and exploration company. The company holds 100% interests in the Clearwater West property that comprises 3 contiguous claims covering 11,786 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Patterson Lake North property that consists of 43 claims covering 39,946 hectares situated in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Wales Lake property that comprises 31 claims covering an area of 42,134 hectares located in southwest Athabasca basin; and the Key Lake area portfolio consisting of the Bird Lake, Grey Island, Hobo Lake, Lazy Edward Bay, and Seahorse Lake properties, which comprise 63 claims and 39,933 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

