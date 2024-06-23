Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Acquired by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paralel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 7.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 45.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 8.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 142,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,232,000 after buying an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELV. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.36.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ELV traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $534.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,855,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,021. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $550.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $124.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $532.04 and a 200-day moving average of $506.77.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

