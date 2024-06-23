Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 24th. Analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $138.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.10 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 26.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.11. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $39.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.18.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.