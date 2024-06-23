Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Receives $64.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.14.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENV. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Envestnet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Envestnet Price Performance

NYSE ENV opened at $62.37 on Friday. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $73.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.08.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $324.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $39,844.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,867.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envestnet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 11.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 2.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 234.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 41,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 19.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet Company Profile



Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.



