Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Acquired by &Partners

&Partners lifted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in Equifax were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $917,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 330,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $1,274,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Equifax by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 102,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,257,000 after purchasing an additional 14,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $13,143,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,623,649. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total value of $575,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,238.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $13,143,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,220 shares in the company, valued at $24,623,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,969,282. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Equifax stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $239.74. 1,535,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,466. The stock has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.95 and a 12-month high of $275.10.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EFX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.19.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

