Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Tops $22.88 on Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 23rd. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $22.88 or 0.00035907 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $3.38 billion and $89.70 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,720.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $384.61 or 0.00603597 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.87 or 0.00115926 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009031 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.77 or 0.00257013 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00042349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00072647 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,641,005 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

