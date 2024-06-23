Evercore ISI Raises BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $89.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

BJ has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.06.

Shares of BJ opened at $88.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $61.06 and a 12 month high of $90.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,213,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,284. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $843,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,410,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,684 shares of company stock valued at $3,204,268 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 42.4% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

