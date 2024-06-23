Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE XOM traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,220,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,478,490. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.