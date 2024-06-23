Fetch.ai Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.48 Billion (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 23rd. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $1.40 or 0.00002236 BTC on major exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $1.48 billion and $109.98 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00039472 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00012499 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00010593 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

