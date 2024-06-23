First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, June 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from First Farmers Financial’s previous dividend of $0.47.
First Farmers Financial Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FFMR remained flat at $68.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 654. First Farmers Financial has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.63.
About First Farmers Financial
