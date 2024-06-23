First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, June 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from First Farmers Financial’s previous dividend of $0.47.

Shares of OTCMKTS FFMR remained flat at $68.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 654. First Farmers Financial has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.63.

First Farmers Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Farmers Bank & Trust that provides banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, youth accounts, business accounts, deposit and government accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as account management services; and mortgages and construction loans, first time home buyers loan, home equity loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and debit and credit cards.

