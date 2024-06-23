First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

NASDAQ FLIC opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.21. First of Long Island has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $14.26. The company has a market cap of $218.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.66.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $44.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First of Long Island will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First of Long Island during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in First of Long Island by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 37,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First of Long Island by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 396,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 205,741 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in First of Long Island by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 103,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 61,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in First of Long Island by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

