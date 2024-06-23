First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.
First of Long Island Price Performance
NASDAQ FLIC opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.21. First of Long Island has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $14.26. The company has a market cap of $218.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.66.
First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $44.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First of Long Island will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First of Long Island
First of Long Island Company Profile
The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First of Long Island
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
- About the Markup Calculator
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.