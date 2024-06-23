First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FQVLF. Raymond James raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised First Quantum Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.33.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FQVLF opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.63.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.34 million. Analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

