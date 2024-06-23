First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a sec perform spec market wgt rating to an outperform spec market weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$18.90 to C$19.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$18.69.

FM stock opened at C$17.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$14.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$17.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.34. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$9.31 and a one year high of C$39.13.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C($0.08). First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.25 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.0067358 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 49,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.97, for a total value of C$885,022.50. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

