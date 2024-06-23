First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTSM. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,560,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 135,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after buying an additional 13,190 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 53,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.80. 471,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,806. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.40 and a 1 year high of $59.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.73.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.