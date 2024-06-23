Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Purchased by Unique Wealth LLC

Unique Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 88.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 12,066 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 299,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,796,000 after buying an additional 11,612 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Fiserv by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,416,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,848,000 after buying an additional 168,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 24,057 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE FI traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $149.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,996,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,984. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.62 and its 200 day moving average is $146.51. The firm has a market cap of $87.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,729 shares of company stock worth $7,611,991. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.44.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

