Forbes J M & Co. LLP Sells 1,731 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.7% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 27.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,483,000 after acquiring an additional 112,474 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 265,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.17.
PepsiCo Price Performance
Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $167.28. 10,899,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,901,276. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.71 and its 200-day moving average is $170.34. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $192.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $229.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.52.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 81.50%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
