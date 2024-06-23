Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 75.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,014 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 313,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, &PARTNERS lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,965,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,159. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.82. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $64.95.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
