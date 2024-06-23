Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $62.55 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for about 1.9% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $62,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,771,985,000 after buying an additional 17,369,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $950,192,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 186.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,107,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624,302 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Charles Schwab by 424.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,284,000 after buying an additional 2,322,156 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.65.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $413,870.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,414.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $1,771,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $413,870.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,414.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 649,663 shares of company stock worth $48,344,736 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,242,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,273,844. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

