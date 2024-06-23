Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Purchases 234 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $35,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 206.9% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $467.60. 3,365,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $479.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $463.71 and its 200-day moving average is $449.69.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

