Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,652,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 362,533 shares during the quarter. Ciena makes up approximately 2.5% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned 1.14% of Ciena worth $81,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Ciena by 87.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 23,544 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,736,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 34.4% during the third quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 352,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,670,000 after purchasing an additional 90,206 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Ciena by 2.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Ciena by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 225,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 90,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Ciena from $52.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James cut Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Ciena from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $205,758.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,275 shares in the company, valued at $19,226,292.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $144,355.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,561.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $205,758.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,275 shares in the company, valued at $19,226,292.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,641 shares of company stock worth $1,031,032 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ciena stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.45. 5,601,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,426. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.42. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $63.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.80 million. Ciena had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 7.16%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

