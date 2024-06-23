Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 132,996 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,935,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 132,996 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $37,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Shares of NYSE CII traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.70. 91,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,067. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.14. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $20.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0995 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

