Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FBIO opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.42. The company has a market cap of $35.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.68. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $10.35.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $1.00. The company had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 69.13% and a negative return on equity of 770.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fortress Biotech by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 292,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 161,870 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 21.8% during the first quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.