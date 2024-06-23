FY2024 EPS Estimates for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Increased by Analyst

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Campbell Soup in a report issued on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now forecasts that the company will earn $3.08 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.03. The consensus estimate for Campbell Soup’s current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

CPB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $44.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.19. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 661,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,592,000 after purchasing an additional 40,504 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $627,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,237.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 26,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 26,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.92%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

