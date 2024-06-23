GameStop (NYSE:GME) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Shares of GME opened at $23.93 on Thursday. GameStop has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $64.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 299.16 and a beta of -0.27.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $881.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.30 million. GameStop had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GameStop will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other GameStop news, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,088 shares in the company, valued at $730,287.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $50,840.19. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 64,308 shares in the company, valued at $746,615.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,287.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $346,474. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the first quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in GameStop by 659.6% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 139,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 121,328 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in GameStop by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 180,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 194,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

