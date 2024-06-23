Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GRMN. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $156.83.

Garmin Price Performance

NYSE:GRMN opened at $161.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a one year low of $99.61 and a one year high of $171.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.84.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Garmin by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 305,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,405,000 after buying an additional 13,754 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Garmin by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,416,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $210,799,000 after buying an additional 58,343 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

