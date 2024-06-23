GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Daiwa America

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Daiwa America to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.81.

GE Vernova Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of GEV stock opened at $175.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.29. GE Vernova has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $185.50.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,474,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,235,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,854,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,256,000. Finally, Spear Holdings RSC Ltd acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,615,000.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

