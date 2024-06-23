Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0168 per share on Friday, August 16th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.
Geely Automobile Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of Geely Automobile stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. Geely Automobile has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $29.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.43.
About Geely Automobile
