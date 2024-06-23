Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0168 per share on Friday, August 16th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

Geely Automobile Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Geely Automobile stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. Geely Automobile has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $29.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.43.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

