GenWealth Group Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

GenWealth Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $528,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,700,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $221,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $297.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,753. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $224.41 and a 1 year high of $299.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $286.83 and its 200 day moving average is $277.50. The stock has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.