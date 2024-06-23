GenWealth Group Inc. Sells 1,470 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

GenWealth Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Sinecera Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

SHV stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $110.39. 2,310,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,390,285. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4723 per share. This represents a $5.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

