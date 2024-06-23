GenWealth Group Inc. Sells 210,676 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

GenWealth Group Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 279,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,676 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $7,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPTL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,456.3% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter.

SPTL stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,370,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,662. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $30.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.61.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

