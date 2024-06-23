GenWealth Group Inc. Sells 3,022 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

GenWealth Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the period. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 0.8% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. GenWealth Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 126.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 339,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after buying an additional 189,978 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $576,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000.

USXF traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.06. 62,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,824. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $47.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.0901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

