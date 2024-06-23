Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $80.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.47.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 3.2 %

GILD opened at $70.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.04 billion, a PE ratio of 196.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.74 and its 200 day moving average is $72.94.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,732,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,404,161,000 after buying an additional 2,910,147 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,497,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,189,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,281 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,246,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,486,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,240 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,630,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,509,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,550 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,909,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,267,207,000 after acquiring an additional 158,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

