Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Shares Bought by Birch Capital Management LLC

Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 572.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,912 shares during the quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5,750.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MLPX traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $49.97. 89,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.90. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $50.67.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

